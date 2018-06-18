2 Wisconsin Sisters Arrested After Stabbing Each Other in Front of Children

Two sisters were arrested in Wisconsin on Sunday after they allegedly stabbed each other while fighting in “mutual combat” in front of five young children.

The Madison Police Department told the Chicago Tribune that officers were dispatched to a residence in Madison, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee, just after noon after one woman reported she had been stabbed. Officers reportedly arrived to find two “uncooperative” sisters ages 24 and 23 with stab wounds on their arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police described the women’s injuries as non-life-threatening, but both were transported by ambulance to seek medical care. A preliminary investigation indicated that both women had “engaged in mutual combat,” the city said in a statement. They were both arrested on charges of domestic reckless endangering safety, according to the statement.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, a 30-year-old male, who they said may have “initiated the disturbance.”

The city did not release the names or ages of the children involved, but it said Child Protective Services had been “plugged in to assist” in the case.

The women are being held in Dane County Jail. WISC TV reports.

Father’s Day weekend was a busy one for crime. Two people were injured and a suspected shooter was dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Washington state Sunday. The Thurston County fire department called the scene a “mass casualty incident.”

The suspected gunman, who is confirmed dead, shot two people — a man who sustained two gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, and a 16-year-old girl, who was wounded at a different location where the incident may have begun with a carjacking.

A witness told KIRO 7 that she heard gunshots inside the store and ran out a side emergency exit in an attempt to run to her car, but heard more gunshots outside. “Caught a quick glimpse of a male with what appeared to be a handgun,” she told the news station.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 people were injured after a shooting at a New Jersey art festival. Multiple suspects began shooting around 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival, WPVI reports. Around 1,000 people were said to be at the 24-hour art and music event at the time of the shooting.

Two suspects were identified by police. One was killed, presumably by officers, during the attack. The second alleged gunman has been apprehended by police. Their names have not been released.