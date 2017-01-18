Trending

12 Celebs Who Still Look Flawless Even in Workout Clothes

If your sweaty selfie looks more like something out of a horror movie than a glamor magazine, […]

If your sweaty selfie looks more like something out of a horror movie than a glamor magazine, you’re not alone. We can’t get enough of these stars in yoga pants and workout gear. Wondering if an Instagram filter is the reason they all look so good?

1. Jenna Dewan-Tatum

2. Ellie Goulding

3. Lea Michele

4. Gisele Bundchen

5. Eva Longoria

6. Britney Spears

7. Kaley Cuoco

8. Sophia Vergara

9. Amy Schumer

10. Demi Lovato

11. Lena Dunham and Zoe Kazan

12. Katy Perry

Did your favorite celeb make the list? Share your thoughts below.

