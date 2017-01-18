12 Celebs Who Still Look Flawless Even in Workout Clothes

If your sweaty selfie looks more like something out of a horror movie than a glamor magazine, you’re not alone. We can’t get enough of these stars in yoga pants and workout gear. Wondering if an Instagram filter is the reason they all look so good?

1. Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

2. Ellie Goulding

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 4, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

3. Lea Michele

A video posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

4. Gisele Bundchen

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 14, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

5. Eva Longoria

A photo posted by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 7, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

6. Britney Spears

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

7. Kaley Cuoco

A photo posted by @normancook on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:48pm PDT

8. Sophia Vergara

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

9. Amy Schumer

A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

10. Demi Lovato

A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:28pm PDT

11. Lena Dunham and Zoe Kazan

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:09am PDT

12. Katy Perry

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 9, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

Did your favorite celeb make the list? Share your thoughts below.