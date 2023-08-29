Al Roker Warns of 'Large Impact Zone' as Hurricane Idalia Nears Florida

As Hurricane Idalia nears Florida, Today show meteorologist Al Roker has warned that the storm will have a "large impact zone." During a recent forecast report, Roker offered some expert insight into Idalia, saying, "The eye storms are usually the worst storms. Those are the ones that their names are usually retired. So, unfortunately, Idalia may look like that."

Roker went on to note that about "13 million" Florida residents are under a hurricane warning, which is currently registering 75mph winds. "We look for landfall possibly tomorrow morning as a Category 3 storm," he said, then pointing out the storm's "cone of uncertainty" and cautioning viewers, "Don't necessarily pay attention to that, because it's a large impact zone." The seasoned weatherman added, "These tropical storm conditions could extend more than 300 miles along the Florida coastline," before offering some "good news" by explaining, "This is gonna be a fast mover. Once it makes landfall, it's going to rocket out, but it's impacts are going to be over a wide area." See Roker's full report below.

Roker's report comes as the National Hurricane Center issued an important update for Floridians. "A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the mouth of the St. Mary's River northward to Edisto Beach. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet, North Carolina, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers."

The NHC continued, "A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued north of Surf City to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. The Hurricane Watch from Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key has been discontinued. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued south of Bonita Beach, Florida."

Regarding the storm surge predictions, the NHC stated, "A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."