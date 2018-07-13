100 People Ill After Consuming Recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks were recalled in June due to a salmonella outbreak, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that 27 more people have now gotten sick, bringing the total number to 100 since March.

It is still recommended that consumers do not eat and retailers do not sell the product, as it may be contaminated with salmonella.

To drive this point home, the CDC tweeted a warning on Thursday, writing, “Do not eat this cereal.”

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

The agency had announced the outbreak in June, following a recall issued by Kellogg’s for 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of the cereal with a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the recall to advise consumers not to eat the product at all.

“The FDA is advising consumers to not eat and to discard any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. This is regardless of size or ‘best if used by’ dates,” the organization wrote. “The recall notice accounts for all of the product that is on the market within the cereal’s estimated one year shelf-life. However, Honey Smacks products with earlier dates could also potentially be contaminated.”

Thirty people have been hospitalized during this outbreak, and the first cases of illness were reported on March 3 and the most recent on July 2. Symptoms of salmonella may last four to seven days and typically subside on their own and can include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Symptoms of salmonella typically present 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

Thirty-three states have been affected by the outbreak.

On Thursday, the FDA wrote that it had become aware that Honey Smacks were still available on store shelves.

“Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal,” its website read. “The FDA has learned that some retailers are still selling this product. The FDA will continue to monitor this situation closely and follow up with retailers as we become aware of recalled products being offered for sale.”

Consumers have also been advised to report any sales of the cereal to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in their region.

