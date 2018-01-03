See the Almost 100-Car Pileup on Snowy Interstate 90 in Buffalo

An estimated 100 cars came crashing to a stop on the Interstate 90 in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday.

The blistering cold and snowy conditions led to a traffic nightmare for drivers like Kadire Flowers, who shot footage of the horrific pile-up..

In the footage that has now gone viral, Flowers shows the view from the opposite side of the freeway, which is completely clear. At one point, Flowers and the driver confirm that there’s no one visible ahead of them or behind them. Yet across the barricade, the highway has become a parking lot — or in some cases, a junkyard.

As they drive past the accident, many vehicles are shown in varying states of damage. A few tractor trailer trucks have turned sideways or stopped at an angle, while a car transport is off the road entirely. Meanwhile, passenger cars are smashed into each other, but there’s no where to go.

At the end of the line, some cars appear to have stopped in time, but there’s still no way they’ll get around the enormous accident that goes on for miles up the interstate.

Flowers’ video is a social media sensation, with news outlets from all over picking it up to show the damage. His earnest reactions to the crash are earning him a few fans as well, though many are light-heartedly criticizing him for his reactions.

People in colder, snowier parts of the world are chiming in to criticize the drivers for crashing, or for going out in such weather at all. Meanwhile, people in warmer areas are horrified by the scene.

They may have to deal with something similar soon however, as the south is dealing with unusual snowfall and frigid temperatures today thanks to Winter Storm Brody.

ABC News reports that at least one person was killed and another seriously injured in the multicar pileup involving 75 vehicles on the New York State Thruway.