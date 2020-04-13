See Wild Homemade Masks Photos People Are Posting Online During the Coronavorus Pandemic

With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending that everyone where cloth face-coverings when leaving their homes, many people have put their creativity into making some intriguing homemade masks. Surgical masks and even N95 respirators are still in short supply in the U.S., but according to the CDC, cloth face masks can still help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the coronavirus. That is opens up a whole new world of fashion possibilities.

When the coronavirus reached the U.S., the CDC initially said that homemade face masks were unnecessary for the average person. The organization changed its tune recently, saying that masks were an optional recommendation for people who had to go out in public. Experts said that even simple cloth coverings could help asymptomatic carriers from spreading the the virus through sneezes, coughs and other saliva escaping on the breath. This broad new recommendation has brought out some of the nation's innovative spirit.

Many people have simply pulled out their favorite scarf, bandana or other handkerchief to tie around their heads as a mask. Others have followed the Surgeon Generals directions for making a surgical-style mask with rubber bands. However, the most industrious have pulled out sewing machines and gotten to work stitching up some unique garments.

Not everyone is on board with the cloth face masks just yet. Last week, CBS News reported on a research memo sent from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to the White House, warning that data on the masks' effectiveness are "inconclusive." Meanwhile, according to a report by CNN, many non-white Americans say they do not feel safe wearing masks because they expect to face racially-motivated suspicion if they do.

Some also see the masks as a grim sign of the times, and a constant reminder of the coronavirus crisis. Hopefully, some of the patterns and designs in the works will help normalize masks and bring some levity to them, as people continue to adjust to life in the ongoing pandemic. Here is a look at some of the most creative masks being shared on social media.