Coronavirus Quarantine: Best Video Calling Apps to Stay in Touch With Family, Friends and Co-Workers

With the coronavirus pandemic holding people all over the world in their homes at least the next month, more and more are looking into video-calling apps. The technology has become more widely-used than ever, especially for multiple groups to talk all at once. There are also more options than ever, and choosing the right app can be hard.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging the world, and experts say the best way to combat it is with social distancing. This means that people are only leaving the house when absolutely necessary — either to shop for food, work an essential job or do something else that can't be avoided. Everything else, from family visits to office work, is being done online.

For that, video-chatting is a must. The technology is linking family members who otherwise could not be together, and allowing offices to continue thriving from their homes. Experts say that this digital connection will be important to maintain if we are to maintain our social distancing guidelines effectively.

In fact, some are going so far as to say that "social distancing" is the wrong term, but instead we are only "physically distancing" from each other. Through video-calling and other social media, we should be able to stay as social as ever.

Here are the top video-calling apps to stay connected through the coronavirus pandemic.