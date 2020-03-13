Coronavirus National Emergency: Internet Thinks Donald Trump Sounds Sick During Address

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the ongoing battle against coronavirus and he declared a national emergency. And while social media was listening to Trump talk, many were wondering if he was okay. Twitter users asked if Trump was sick based on the way he was sounding on television.

One person said Trump sounded "hoarse," the president insisted he isn't sick with coronavirus.

On Thursday, Trump said he's not worried about being exposed to coronavirus. This comes after he took a photo with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We did nothing very unusual, we sat next to each other for a period of time," Trump said per CNN.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham later said in a statement: "Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time."

She continued: "The White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy."

As for the speech, Trump declared a national emergency so funding can to the states to help people get tested for coronavirus.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said Friday afternoon. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."