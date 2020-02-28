Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli Amid Rising Social Media Feud

A social media feud between Skai Jackson and Daniell Bregoli has led to a restraining order. The 17-year-old Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles. Per the documents acquired by PEOPLE, it requires the 16-year-old Bregoli to stay at least 100 feet away from Jackson, and can't contact her in any way -- including on social media.

A hearing is scheduled for March 20, but Bregoli, who records under the moniker Bhad Bhabie, couldn't wait to address the issue on her Instagram hours after the order was granted.

"You can try to hate me for responding to bullshit with more bullshit but that's just who I am and I don't apologize for none of it," Bregoli wrote in the caption. "I been in this fake ass Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I've done ALOT [sic] when the whole world said I couldn't, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is. Y'all can play around on your finstas but I'll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that's who I am."

"Go get your restraining order," she concluded. "Imma go get checks."

The two teen stars were once friends, according to Jackson's court filings. However, the level of harassment from Bregoli has left her feeling "fearful" of leaving her house alone and caused her "lack of sleep."

Bregoli first found the spotlight in September of 2016, when she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil, and famously uttered the phrase "Cash me outside, how 'bout that," which made her a viral sensation. She's since reinvented herself as rapper Bhad Bhabie, and in 2018 signed a deal to document her personal and professional life for a new reality series.

In June, she also found herself in the middle of an international conflict thanks to a tweet about McDonald's ahead of a show in Amman, Jordan.

Jackson, meanwhile, is best known for her role of Zuri Ross on Disney Channel series Jessie and Bunk'd. Back in July, she addressed the death of her former co-star, Cameron Boyce, calling him "the big brother (she) never had" behind the scenes. She added that the last time she saw him, she wished she'd have "hugged him tighter" when she saw him last.