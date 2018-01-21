Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Goes Sheer in NSFW New Photo

Demi Rose nearly bared it all in her latest Instagram photo.

Rose, who previously dated Tyga, shared the below shot of herself taken by photographer Danny DeSantos. She’s seen standing near a pond in Sal, Cape Verde, and wearing a long sheer dress.

Rose is bare under the black dress, so it’s a rather revealing look at the model.

Rose simply captioned the photo with a black heart emoji and DeSantos’ Instagram handle.

This is far from the first time Rose and DeSantos have linked up for a sultry photo.

The photographer shared a bikini shot of Rose taken in Ibiza, Spain, back on Jan. 9. In the snapshot, Rose rose wears a teal two-piece as she leans against a wall.

As for Rose’s romance with Tyga, the two had a brief fling in May 2016, but it ended not long after.

Even though it was brief, Rose was met with a lot of hate from Kylie Jenner fans. Jenner had an on-and-off relationship with the “Rack City” rapper at the time, so her following saw Rose as a threat.

However, Rose said she has no lost love for Jenner, who is now expecting a child with new boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I respect her and never said anything bad about her,” Rose told The Daily Mail. “There are no bad vibes, between us, I think. People will always hate on me, I guess.”