Sommer Ray Models Green Bikini in the Shade

Sommer Ray, the fitness model and Instagram influencer, showed off her green bikini — a part of her own Sommer Ray fashion collection — on Monday. The post raked in more than 1.6 million likes in the days since Ray, 24, uploaded it to the grid. It's not clear where the photo was taken, but wherever it was, Ray needed a sunhat to stay in the shade.

The post featured a trio of posts showing Ray's back before she turned to look at the camera in the fourth post. "look back @ it hahaha," she wrote in the caption. "[Who's] excited for the [Shop Sommer Ray] sommer 2021 bikini droppp?" Over 5,000 Instagram users commented on the post. "So beautiful," one person wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "Flawless," another chimed in.

Many of the comments on the post are from people criticizing Ray for posting these photos even though she "cried" before because someone looked at her behind. This all stems from a video that surfaced last year, appearing to show Ray complaining to a man who was staring at her while she was out and about. The video quickly spread on social media with the caption, "Sommer Ray Tells Guy Staring at Her Booty to Leave." In December, Ray took to TikTok to explain that the video was taken out of context.

"You guys, this video really shows me in an unfair light," Sommer explained, reports The Blast. "Because it's not what people think it is. I'm literally just filming a scene for my three-part docu-drama called Stalk Her." She said in the video, she is "yelling" at an actor playing a stalker, not some "random guy." Ray said it was "unfair that I'm shown in this light."

Stalk Her was announced in December and is based on Ray's own experiences. "When you’re being stalked you go through a lot. You isolate yourself, not wanting to bring that danger around your friends and family," Ray told Just Jared Jr. Youssef Delara is the showrunner and director on the limited series, which HollyGold Productions will produce. "Our goal is to create evocative content in partnership with select social media influencers and talented filmmakers for the next generation of moviegoers," Raydar Content CEO Ray Brown said.

Ray has over 25.7 million followers on her main Instagram page and 3.3 million followers for a second page, where she shares more personal content. The influencer has been building her audience since 2015, and was a body-builder before finding online fame. Although most of her followers are men, she hopes to be a role model for her female fans. “I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle," she told Forbes in 2018. "I’m really against plastic surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a businesswoman."