Lana Rhoades Stuns in Short Skirt While out Shopping

It's only March, but Lana Rhoades is already ready for smart girl summer. The former adult film star stunned in style on Instagram while shopping at a mall recently. Rhoades posed in a pink miniskirt and a sleeveless gray mock turtleneck, while showing off her midriff. She quipped in the caption, "F— hot girl s—, let’s get on some smart girl s—."

Rhoades' followers loved the cheeky snap and hyped her up in the comments. "Book club 2021," one person wrote, as another commented of her smart vs. hot distinction, "You're both!" Plenty of others had questions about her recent split from boyfriend Mike Majlak. The two had met through mutual friend Logan Paul, and broke up for the first time in October only to reconcile soon after.

In February, however, the social media star shared on her Instagram Story that they were back off, for good this time. "The reason that Mike is not on my Instagram is because we are not together, I am single," she wrote on her Story on Feb. 18. "We are broken up and not getting back together this time. Now leave me alone about it." Rhoades had previously shared details of her relationship with The Night Shift podcast host on her own show, 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, explaining that it took an extreme food challenge before he would tell her he loved her.

"I had to say it a hundred times before my boyfriend said it back. Actually, I had to…You know the spicy chip challenge? So he made me eat one for one of his friend’s vlog and then he said, 'I love you' because I did it. So that’s how I got my first 'I love you,'" she revealed ahead of their split.

On the Feb. 20 episode of The Night Shift, Majlak finally addressed the split himself, revealing that things had come to an end because the two were simply incompatible. "My relationship is over. I'm no longer dating Lana. We broke up. It's not like the other breakups that we've had. We're not talking. I have her blocked across the board. We're not speaking to each other," he revealed. Despite the dramatic end to their romance, he explained it was better that the two go their separate ways: "I've got nothing bad to say about her. I love the girl. She's incredible. She's been great, and I hope that we're able to be friends and sh*t in the future."