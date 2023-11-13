'Wolf Like Me' Creator Abe Forsythe Talks Pushing Everything 'Further' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Wolf Like Me Season 2 is currently streaming on Peacock and continues the love story of Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher). The first season was about Gary connecting with Mary, who is a werewolf. And while their relationship is strong, things get more intense and challenging in Season 2 because Mary and Gary are having a baby. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Wolf Like Me director and creator Abe Forsythe, who revealed how the second season stands out from the first.

"We've taken everything from Season 1 and pushed it a lot further," Forsythe told PopCulture via email. "The comedy, the drama, the horror. Hopefully, by the end, the audience will be so invested in the characters they'll find themselves moved in a way they weren't expecting."

Mary having a baby is interesting because she knows it's possible the baby could also be a werewolf. Forsythe said the storyline was a natural transition from where things ended in Season 1. "Where Season 1 ended up, Season 2 basically had no choice but to be about the impending birth of their baby and the worry for Mary of whether she would be giving birth to a wolf or a child," Forsythe said. "The great thing about this is it built in a ticking clock which only got more and more tense as the season progressed.

"The fact that Gary and Mary were going to have a baby brought them out into the open and created a lot more interactions and therefore conflict which supercharged the tension leading up to the birth. As a writer, you're always looking for situations that lead to conflict, this season it just kept building right up until the final moment."

Another challenge Gary and Mary face in Season 2 is the arrival of Anton (Edgar Ramirez) who is Mary's former professor. Anton comes to Australia to visit Mary because they have an interesting bond. That leads to Gary questioning Mary about her past and the relationship she had with Anton.

"Anton was a great antagonist for the show because he was such a threat to Gary and Mary's relationship," Forsythe explained. "What made him so much more interesting than what I had written on the page was Edgar Ramirez's interpretation of the character. He made him so much more understandable. I could really understand his point of view, and therefore he became so much more of a threat to Gary. When you can understand the antagonist, it's so much more interesting."

Season 2 of Wolf Like Me ends on an unsettling note. But the interesting thing about it is Forsythe didn't intend for the season to end the way that it did. "This was just something that revealed itself as I was writing the show," he said. "I had to ask myself is this the way I really want to leave the characters at this point in time, but I didn't see any other way because it was what the story was telling me it needed to be."