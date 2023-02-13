Why Helena Bonham Carter Thinks 'The Crown' Should End

Helena Bonham Carter believes Netflix's critically acclaimed drama The Crown should end. As the series looks ahead to its sixth and final season, the actress, who portrayed Princess Margaret, younger sister to Queen Elizabeth II, on Seasons 3 and 4 before Lesley Manville took over the part, said in a recent interview with The Guardian that she doesn't think the show "should carry on."

The topic of the Netflix original series came up after Bonham Carter was asked about Prince Harry's headline-making memoir Spare. The outlet noted that in her role as Margaret, who was the second sibling in the royal lineage, Bonham Carter "spent time inside the head of the 'spare.'" However, Bonham Carter said that she didn't "really want to contribute to the whole thing," explaining that the topic is "complicated, and it'll get taken out of context. And I think it's been given enough attention." Bonham Carter was then asked about The Crown as it moves into Season 6.

"I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually," she said. "I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."

Despite Bonham Carter's remarks, Netflix has every intention of moving forward with the show. In fact, after previously announcing that The Crown would end with Season 5, which brought the series into the '80s and '90s, the streamer announced in July 2020 that it reversed course, officially renewing The Crown for Season 6, which will be the show's final season. The upcoming season will move the timeline much closer to the present day as it covers the '00s. Imelda Staunton will continue on with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West also returning as Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki will continue to portray Princess Diana. However, there will be some fresh faces to the cast, with The Crown Season 6 set to see an older Prince William, who will be portrayed Ed McVey. Meg Bellamy will appear as Kate Middleton, with the show's final season set to cover the time during which the royal couple's romance blossomed.

While Season 6 will move closer to the present day, the drama will stop just shy of current events, including Meghan Markle's introduction to the royal family, her and Prince Harry's retirement as senior royals, and the ongoing alleged rift between the couple and the rest of the family. It will also stop short of documenting Her Majesty's passing in September 2022. The Crown Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date.