'What Not to Wear' Co-Hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Reunite After 10-Year Feud

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly just gave another makeover, but this time, it was to their friendship. On Thursday, the former What Not to Wear co-hosts reunited publicly for the first time in a decade on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, revealing that they have reconciled following a 10-year public feud and are now starting a new chapter together.

Opening up about the very publicized falling out, Kelly, who cohosted nine out of 10 seasons of the long-running TLC series alongside London, said they were pushed to work through their differences during the pandemic after they grew tired of "seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other." Kelly said he "was like, 'I can't take this anymore.' Because we don't really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact." Kelly said he "reached out to Stacy and I was like, 'Can we put this behind us? Let's talk it out....' And we just talked through it all."

EXCLUSIVE: What Not To Wear’s Stacy London and Clinton Kelly open up to Hoda and Jenna about what led to their falling out, explain why they initially didn’t reach out to each other, share their regrets and even reveal how they reunited. pic.twitter.com/8jx78fJYm9 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 28, 2023

"I sobbed my eyes out," London recalled. "I let it all hang out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap."

London and Kelly were fan-favorite TLC figures as they the fashion-challenged on What Not to Wear. Rumors of a rift between the two surfaced in 2017 when Kelly published his memoir, I Hate Everyone, Except You, in which he wrote that they "loved each other and despised each other," and "stayed real quiet and blocked him on Twitter."

"I think part of that is, you know, what I said about evolution. When you grow up a little bit – and we did grow up together on television – there was a lot of points of pride that I don't think either of us were willing to cop to," London said. "One thing I'll say about forgiveness is if you don't let go of it, the famous line is, it's like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. So do not hold onto grudges. Don't do it. Find a way through."

Now that they have worked through their differences and are beginning a new chapter in their friendship, London and Kelly are hitting the road. The two style experts are embarking on the Stacy & Clinton Show, a 10-city live tour in the U.S. Set to kick off in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 5, Kelly revealed that they are "going to stand up and we're going to talk about the behind-the-scenes stories of What Not to Wear" and also "the big feud, we'll go through that." The tour wraps in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18, with London and Kelly hinting that they may eventually return to TV. Kelly said, "Want to do a TV show with me someday? OK, maybe!"