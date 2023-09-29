'Mrs. Sidhu Investigates' Season 1 - 'It Meant Nothing!' - Exclusive Clip

In Episode Three, Mrs. Sidhu is asked to be an in-house caterer for a software company called Appenda, located in Berkshire's renowned technology hub. But the company's sterling reputation is threatened, and Mrs. Sidhu's interest piqued, when Appenda's CEO is found dead, strangled at his desk the night he signed a deal to sell the company. Mrs. Sidhu has Chief Inspector Burton's ear on the case, and together they work to crack it, determined to catch the murderer before they make their next kill. Meanwhile, Tez gets himself into trouble with a young entrepreneur.