This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10

A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.

Blood Red Sky was directed by Peter Thorwarth and starred Roland Møller, Peri Baumeister, Chidi Ajufo and Alexander Scheer. Thorwarth also co-wrote the movie with Stefan Holtz, depicting the story of a widowed mother named Nadja (Naumeister) traveling from Germany to New York ostensibly for medical treatment. The audience soon learns that she has no ordinary medical condition — she is a vampire, putting her son Elias (Carl Anton Koch) and all the other passengers in grave danger. To complicate things further, the plane soon becomes the scene of some shocking crimes.

The movie blends genres relatively seamlessly, combining supernatural horror with slasher elements in an action movie setting. It is intensely gory, which may be the most surprising part of its widespread success. It's also an amusing twist that this gruesome vampire movie displaced the romantic vampire series Twilight from Netflix's Top 10 charts.

There aren't enough reviews in to get a consensus on Blood Red Sky just yet, but so far the reception seems to be reasonably good. Rotten Tomatoes shows an average rating of 71 percent for the movie at the time of this writing, with 17 trusted reviewers weighing in. Just over 100 casual audience members have scored the movie as well, with a result of 59 percent approval.

Indie Wire critic David Ehrlich complained that the movie did not realize the full potential of its premise, though Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro argued that it still did better than expected. Asher Luberto of The Playlist felt that the problem was the movie taking itself too seriously considering how "corny" it was, but Sarah Bea Milner of Screen Rant felt that it was still "fun" for all that.

Blood Red Sky hit Netflix on Friday, July 23 and it seems to have ruled the weekend. You can stream the movie there now in the U.S. Netflix has committed to releasing at least one new original film every week this summer, so chances are that Blood Red Sky will be displaced in turn as well. If horror on this scale isn't your thing, you will only have to wait a few more days for the next sensation to take over.