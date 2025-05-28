Two of the Funniest Jim Carrey Movies of All Time Just Hit Tubi

Nature is calling over at the free streaming service Tubi.

Two of Jim Carrey’s most beloved roles are now available to watch for free on the streamer: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

As the title implies, the series stars Carrey as a detective who specializes in finding missing animals. The films have been negatively received by critics, but were box office hits and eventually went on to have a cult following.

In the first film, Ace Ventura gets his big break when he’s hired to track down the missing Miami Dolphins mascot, Snowflake, a bottlenose dolphin. Notably, Dan Marino makes a cameo in this one.

In the second, Ace Ventura is summoned to Africa to locate a sacred white bat. In the process, he accidentally causes two warring tribes to broker a peace treaty.

Trailers for both films are below.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls