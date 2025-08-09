Jessica Fletcher is still solving mysteries in the Tubi top 5! Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a mainstay in the Tubi library, is still doing well, too.

However, there are a couple of shows mixing things up, including a forgotten Fox drama based on a DC Comics character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 9, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. The Book of Negroes

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Kidnapped in Africa and enslaved in South Carolina as a girl, a woman attempts to secure her freedom in eighteenth-century North America.”

4. Human Target

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Follow the high-risk exploits of security guard Christopher Chance, who uses unusual methods to protect his clients and eliminate threats at any cost.”

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

2. La Brea

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in L.A. and tears a family in two, with half trapped inside a primeval world alongside a group of strangers.”

1. Murder, She Wrote

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”