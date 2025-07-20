Angela Lansbury’s adventures as author-turned-detective Jessica Fletcher are a hit, more than four decades afters its CBS premiere. However, the beloved mystery series has some close competition on the Tubi rankings right now!

Continue on to see the Tubi top 3 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 20, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

2. La Brea

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in L.A. and tears a family in two, with half trapped inside a primeval world alongside a group of strangers.”

1. Murder, She Wrote

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”