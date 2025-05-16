Tubi Adds One of the Funniest Movies of All Time — and It’s Extremely Quotable

One of the most quotable comedies of all time—and its sequel—are now available to watch for free on the ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

The classic 1995 stoner comedy Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, just got added to the streamer’s library.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Friday centers around Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Tucker), two unemployed best friends in South Central Los Angeles, who find themselves indebted to local drug dealer Big Worm after they accidentally smoke a bunch of weed that Smokey was supposed to sell.

Big Worm tells the two slackers that if they can’t pay him $200 by 10:00 PM, he’ll kill both of them. A journey all over LA begins as the two attempt to scrounge up every last nickel they can get.

Along the way, Craig and Smokey spout off some of the most memorable one-liners in movie history, like “that girl wider than all outside,” “he got knocked the f— out!”, and—of course—the iconic, “bye, Felisha.”

Ice Cube and Tucker aren’t the only two big names in the movie, either. Big names like Nia Long, Regina King, Bernie Mac, and John Witherspoon all jump in to deliver plenty of zingers.

The film is one of the most enduring comedies ever made, with people all over the planet still quoting each and every line from it. The movie’s popularity led to the release of two sequels, and a fourth film is supposedly on the way, according to Ice Cube.

Friday is streaming now on Tubi.