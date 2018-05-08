‘Transparent’ Will End After Upcoming Fifth Season Without Jeffrey Tambor

Following the firing of Jeffrey Tambor amid sexual misconduct allegations, Transparent will end after the show’s upcoming fifth season, creator Jill Soloway said.

Soloway told The Hollywood Reporter that season 5, which is being reconceived after Tambor’s exit, will be its last.

“Hopefully [the season] sets the Pfeffermans up with some sort of beautiful reclaiming,” Soloway said. “I think we’re going to get there with some time.”

Soloway has not revealed how the show’s creative team plans on dealing with Tambor’s exit, whether through killing off his character Maura or some other departure.

The 52-year-old showrunner said that she has begun to feel “a tiny bit like we are going to be OK.”

Amazon fired Tambor from its Emmy-winning original series in February following misconduct allegations against him by his former personal assistant Van Barnes, as well as Transparent guest star Trace Lysette. Tambor received critical praise for his role on the series as transgender woman Maura Pfefferman.

Tambor denied the harassment allegations, which led to an internal investigation by the retail and streaming giant.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon‘s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement released by Variety in February prior to his firing. “I am even more disappointed in [series creator] Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Lysette previously said that Tambor sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, claiming he “got physical” in one instance. After the alleged physical assault, which took place on set, Lysette said she felt like she was being targeted and sexually harassed by Tambor.

Working with the actor “has been a roller coaster. One minute Jeffrey is lovely, the next it’s a temper tantrum or flirtation,” she said.

Lysette was the second transgender actress to go public with misconduct allegations against Tambor. His former assistant, transgender actress Van Barnes, accused the actor of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner in a private social media post.

Amazon immediately launched an investigation into the Transparent star in November and fired him in February.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed that he will appear as his role of George Bluth Sr. in the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development. David Cross, who plays Tobias Fünke on the comedy series, told am New York that the cast of the show stands behind Tambor. Cross said that while he “can’t speak for everybody” in the cast, he knows “there are number of us who can stand behind [Tambor] — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.”