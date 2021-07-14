These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

✖

The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition, because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.

Created and directed by Rightor Doyle, the dark comedy Bonding earned a single nomination in Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Brendan Scannell's portrayal of Pete Devon. The series starred Zoe Levin as a psychology student who moonlights as a dominatrix. Scannell co-starred as her best friend and assistant. The series first premiered on the platform in April 2019, with its second season airing in January 2021. However, Netflix ultimately decided not to move forward with a third season, and Bonding was canceled on July 2, just days ahead of the Emmy nominations reveal.

Country Comfort, one of the streamer's newer comedies, faced the same fate. On the same day the streamer cut ties with Bonding, it also delivered a major blow to new comedy, which starred Katharine McPhee as a former country singer who becomes a nanny and falls in love with the children's father, played by Eddie Cibrian. However, just months after its March debut, Country Comfort on Tuesday received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series for the episode "Crazy."

It was The Kominsky Method, though, that received the most nominations out of the three. Created by Chuck Lorre, the series starred Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood. Just two months after the series premiered its final season, it took home six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation for the episode "Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are." The Emmys also recognized the series for its cast, with The Kominsky Method also receiving nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul Resier as Martin), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Morgan Freeman as himself), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Douglas as Sandy), and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series categories.

Although The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are not set to return for additional seasons, all past episodes are still available for streaming on Netflix. This means you can fit in a binge before you see if the shows take home any awards when the 73rd Emmy Awards airs live on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.