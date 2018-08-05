‘The Ranch’: Every Song Used in Part 5

The Ranch viewers are still reviewing part 5 of the Netflix sitcom, and they have undoubtedly heard a few songs that they’re familiar with along the way.

The show features country selections from big stars as well as unknown artists. Country classics are mixed in as well, sometimes with a modern twist.

For example, the show’s theme song is “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” but it is not the original Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings version, but rather a cover by the two legends’ respective sons, Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings.

Aside from that track, Netflix has revealed the show’s full part 5 track listing, and it is filled with favorites and soon-to-be stars.

Scroll through to see all the songs featured in The Ranch part 5.

Episode 1 (“Starting Over Again”)

The beginning of part 5 sees the Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott) clash with his sons over their recent ranch purchase. Its soundtrack is fairly standard, but the legendary Dwight Yoakam and up-and-comer Whitney Rose are highlights.

1. Barna Howard – “I’ll Let You Pick a Window”

2. BoDeans – “Good Work”

3. Corb Lund – “S Lazy H”

4. Dwight Yoakam – “Missing Heart”

5. Erik Dylan – “Map Dot Town”

6. Jeff Hahn – “Nine to Five”

7. Whitney Rose – “I Don’t Want Half (I Just Want Out)”

Episode 2 (“It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right”)

Episode 2 adds to the first episode’s problems, along with a tense dinner with Abby’s (Elisha Cuthbert) parents. This installment features a stacked tracklisting with icons Merle Haggard and Steve Earle, as well as younger performers LANCO and John Moreland.

1. Aaron Benward – “Back Home”

2. BoDeans – “Walk Through This World”

3. John Moreland – “You Don’t Care Enough for Me to Cry”

4. LANCO – “Born to Love You”

5. Merle Haggard – “The Bottle Let me Down”

6. Steve Earle – “Bem McCulloch”

Episode 3 (“A Gamble Either Way”)

The third episode spends most its time on a tough job decision facing Colt (Ashton Kutcher). This is a relatively standard soundtrack that features plenty of fresh faces, but Americana star Sara Jarosz is a strong addition to the show’s sound.

1. BoDeans – “Love Somebody”

2. Chancey Bernson – “The Flame”

3. Erick Willis – “Broke Down Dreams”

4. Jeff Hahn – “Flood the Sky”

5. Josh Ward – “Together”

6. Lewis & Leigh – “All Night Drive”

7. Sara Jarosz – “Early Morning Light”

Episode 4 (“Baby I’m Burning”)

As the title suggests, episode 3 sees a wildfire striking the Bennett ranch. It is an intense episode that manages to get in contributions from Dan + Shay and Turnpike Troubadours in between the dramatic scenes.

1. Barna Howard – “Hands Like Gloves”

2. BoDeans – “Beg or Borrow (Instrumental)”

3. Dan + Shay – “Close Your Eyes”

4. Jade Jackson – “Finish Line”

5. Sam Outlaw – “Diamond Ring”

6. Turnpike Troubadours – “Housefire”

7. Whitney Rose – “Bluebonnets for my Baby”

Episode 5 (“Travelin’ Prayer”)

The wildfires keep going in episode 5, with moments also focusing on Bo’s faith. The soundtrack gives time to more newcomers, as well as rising star Logan Mize.

1. Barna Howard – “Promise, I Won’t Laugh”

2. BoDeans – “I’m Your Man”

3. BoDeans – “Prayer for the Weary Mix 1 & 2”

4. The Carmonas – ” If This is Love”

5. Joe Barron – “Strangers With Memories”

6. Logan Mize – “What I Love About You”

Episode 6 (“Tie Our Love [In a Double Knot]”)

Colt and Abby’s wedding takes center stage during the final act. To fit with such an occasion, The Ranch rolls out some big name artists: Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett.

1. BoDeans – “Good Things”

2. BoDeans – “One Last Look Around (Instrumental)”

3. Jeff Hahn – “Heaven’s Gate”

4. Joe Barron – “Had Me at Hellot”

5. Lee Brice – “I Don’t Dance”

6. Sean McConnell – “Hey Mary”

7. Thomas Rhett – “Die a Happy Man”

Episode 7 (“Telling Me Lies”)

The Bennetts head back to their ranch in episode 7, and they have a color soundtrack along the way. Cactus Blossoms and Quaker City Night Hawks contribute tracks, with Wynonna & the Big Noise anchoring the song listing.

1. BoDeans – “All the Days Go By”

2. Cactus Blossoms – “If I Can’t Win”

3. Eeileen Jewell – “You Catch Me Stealing”

4. Jeff Hahn – “More Than the Day is Long”

5. Quaker City Night Hawks – “The Last Great Audit”

6. Sawyer Fredricks – “A Good Storm”

7. Wynonna & the Big Noise – “Things I Lean On”

Episode 8 (“Fresh Out of Forgiveness”)

Colt has legal troubles in episode 8, making it one of the highlights of the season. The soundtrack follows suit with the legendary Randy Travis, Rhett and Americana favorite Amanda Shires.

1. Amanda Shires – “You Are My Home”

2. Beerworth Sisters – “Stay With Me”

3. BoDeans – “The Long Slow Separation”

4. David Ramirez – “Harder to Lie”

5. Erick Willis – “I Can’t Stop”

6. Hadley Park – “Another Bottle of Wine”

7. Randy Travis – “Mining for Goal”

8. Thomas Rhett – “Unforgettable”

Episode 9 (“It Ain’t Fair that It Ain’t Right”)

The drama of the season starts to come to fruition in episode 9. LANCO, Brent Cobb and Ryan Bingham are among the names in this episode’s song listings.

1. BoDeans – “If You Want me Still”

2. Brent Cobb – “The World”

3. Dalton Domino – “Rain”

4. Daniel Romano – “Let Me Sleep (At the End of the Dream)”

5. Hudson Moore – “Bring on the Rain”

6. LANCO – “Middle of the Night”

7. Ryan Bingham – “My Diamond Is Too Rough”

Episode 10 (“Change”)

This is an emotionally charged episode that ends in one of the show’s biggest moments to date, involving Rooster Bennett (Danny Masterson). Fittingly, the shows ends on the rock number “Rooster” by Alice in Chains to help land the moment.

1. Aaron Benward – “Good Morning Love”

2. Alice in Chains – “Rooster”

3. BoDeans – “Making the Getaway”

4. Hadley Park – “More Than That”

5. Jeff Hahn – “Paper Heart”

6. Jonathan Tyler – “Goin’ Down to the City”

All episode of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.