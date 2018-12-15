'The Ranch': Colt and Abby’s Daughter Is Related to Another Cast Member

The Ranch's newest cast member has a surprise connection to one of the show's fan-favorite recurring characters.

Kelli Goss, who has played Colt's (Ashton Kutcher) ex-girlfriend Heather on 23 episodes of the series, touted her niece Scarlett Rose's onscreen debut on the Netflix comedy series on her Instagram.

"[I don't know] if you heard but PART 6 of [The Ranch Netflix] IS OUT & streaming on [Netflix]! AND my niece is trying to steal the spotlight... But it's okay, she cute," Goss wrote on the caption of a meme previously shared by the streaming giant featuring a photo of Sam Elliott's Beau Bennett holding his granddaughter baby Peyton.

The photo is a parody of Elliott's latest film, A Star is Born, also starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

"A Pop-Pop Is Born," the black-and-white photo reads.

Fans of the Netflix comedy series were shocked to find out that Colt and Abby's (Elisha Cuthbert) new baby was played by his on-screen ex-girlfriend's niece.

"And Scarlett LOVES watching her scenes... [laughing out loud]... I shed a tear in the newborn scene. Ashton was so good with her!" one of Scarlet's parents wrote in the comments section of the photo.

"[Oh my God] no way!" another Instagram user commented, loving the casting decision.

"ARE YOU f-ing SERIOUS I DID NOT KNOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" A third Instagram user wrote.

"She is so adorable," another user wrote.

Another user added: "I watched it last night and finished it! Scarlett is adorable & loves being the center of attention!"

Goss first announced she had become an aunt back in January when she posted adorable photos of baby Scarlett on her Instagram.

"Been spending my days soaking in this little one's perfection! On 1/18/18 my sister-in-law (and brother) did THE MOST amazing thing and also made me an aunt for the first time. Welcome to world Scarlett Rose! I can't explain how much I already love you and how spoiled you're going to be!" Goss wrote on the January post.

Now it seems as though the little baby will be following her aunt's footsteps.

The Ranch welcomed baby Peyton during Part 6, welcoming a new member to the Bennett family following the death of Rooster (Danny Masterson). Hopefully we can keep seeing Scarlett and Baby Peyton grow up when the show returns for Part 7.

The first three seasons (consisting of two parts each) of The Ranch are available to stream on Netflix. Part 7 will likely premiere in the first half of 2019.