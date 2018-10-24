‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Returns to Amazon for Season 2 on Dec. 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became an instant hit after debuting on Amazon in 2017, and the show will return for its second season on Dec. 5, Amazon announced on Wednesday.

The premiere date announcement also came with a trailer for Season 2, which finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) continuing to forge ahead in her career as a comic one year after her husband left her.

Midge is accompanied by partner-in-crime Susie (Alex Borstein) as the two traverse the city, undoubtedly getting into even more antics this season. The spot also finds Midge performing, providing on-the-nose commentary that’s still relevant today.

“Men in general run around telling everyone only men are funny,” Midge says at one point while on stage. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

Season 2’s logline reads, “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her — especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Brosnahan also posted about the news on her Twitter account, sharing the return date along with a poster for the show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nabbed eight Emmy Awards at this year’s ceremony, with Brosnahan taking home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress. Brosnahan also won a Golden Globe and the show won the Golden Globe for a comedy series.

The show was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces and writes with her husband, Dan Palladino, and has already been renewed for a third season.

“I can say that our poor line producer is probably sobbing in a corner eating her hair right now,” Sherman-Palladino joked to The Hollywood Reporter of Season 2. “Nobody can accuse us of at least not trying to go for it. Go big or go home. It’s been a very ambitious season.”

As for where the show will go in the future, Palladino noted that while they have the general story, specific plot lines aren’t quite planned out.

“We have sort of a general arc,” he said. “We have it from the very, very beginning of where each individual family member will kind of be, not so much the specifics but really sort of the general arc of Midge’s career, and the family, and how all the family is changing. It’s hard to call out a number of seasons. There will be less than 10, and more than two. How about that for an answer?”

Photo Credit: Amazon