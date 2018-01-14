‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Trailer Released

After its sweeping victories at the most recent Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, Hulu has released the trailer for season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The trailer offers little in the way of plot, instead relying on a series of dramatic images and well-timed cuts to evoke the stakes and emotion of the show’s forthcoming second season. It concludes by promising the show’s return on Wednesday, April 25.

The show caught on like wildfire when it began streaming on Hulu. It shot to the top of everybody’s must-watch list and became a television sensation. The series highlights a conservative dystopia where women are overtly subjugated and reduced to drones for breeding and household labor — a concept which became unexpectedly timely last year.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the novel by the same name, written by Margaret Atwood. However, the first season told the entire story of the book, and the upcoming season will delve into new territory.

Readers have already noted that the series is different from the novel in many ways — more blunt, more exterior. Some feel the changes make the story more effective, and are excited to see where the series goes.

Atwood has drawn a lot of criticism in last week for questioning the effects of the Me Too movement. The 78-year-old writer wrote an op-ed in The Globe and Mail, titled “Am I a Bad Feminist?” In it, she expressed her fear at wondering aloud if any of the high-profile men accused of sexual harassment might be innocent.

“The #MeToo moment is a symptom of a broken legal system,” Atwood wrote. “All too frequently, women and other sexual-abuse complainants couldn’t get a fair hearing through institutions – including corporate structures – so they used a new tool: the internet. Stars fell from the skies. This has been very effective, and has been seen as a massive wake-up call. But what next? The legal system can be fixed, or our society could dispose of it. Institutions, corporations and workplaces can houseclean, or they can expect more stars to fall, and also a lot of asteroids.”