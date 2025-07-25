‘The Buccaneers’ Just Killed off a Character

The Buccaneers is starting to look a lot different. Lord Richard Marable, played by Josh Dylan, is dead after being shot by his brother.

Fans have been perplexed as to why the decision was made. Now, the show’s creator is giving insight into where the story is going.

“It broke our hearts. Absolutely it did. We didn’t know [that this would be the outcome] til really quite late on. We resisted it for a long time,” Katherine Jakeways told Deadline. “We wanted to do that big Episode 6 dramatic storyline for Ginny and Seadown and all of that, and we wanted that to play out in as truthful and heartbreaking a way as we could.”

The decision was not an easy one. “We resisted, we were like ‘We can’t kill Dick, we can’t kill Dick, but the more we resisted it, and the more we realized how heartbroken we were about it, the more we realized that was probably the right choice,” Jakeways added. “For that reason, really, because you just go, “Oh my god no.” Because he’s so great, and he’s so lovely, and he and Conchita are such a good match. It broke our hearts to think about it. So it was a bit irresistible to do it, but we still feel very sad about it as well.”

The Apple TV+ series is popular among subscribers. The series follows young women who are raised to secure husbands and titles as things explode in London in the 1870s, exploring an Anglo-American culture clash.