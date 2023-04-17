'Sweet Tooth' Season 2 Trailer Released

Sweet Tooth Season 2 is nearly here, and the first trailer dropped on Monday. The Netflix original series won two Emmys in its premiere season two years ago, so expectations are high. However, the trailer promises to rise to the occasion with more action, drama and heart.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 sees Christian Convery returning as Gus, a young boy born with antlers in a post-apocalyptic world full of mysterious genetic phenomena. Other returning stars include Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Signh and Neil Sandilands as the sinister General Abott. James Brolin returns as the narrator. All gave a hint of their stories to come in this trailer, where it's clear that Gus will only become more central to the fate of his world.

Sweet Tooth was adapted from a comic book series by Jeff Lemire and published by DC Comics, and so far it has followed the source material closely. That means fans who want to get a head start on this series can pick up Lemire's books for some hints. However, there isn't much time to read ahead – Sweet Tooth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, April 27 on Netflix.

Season 1 of the series premiered in June of 2021 following a long and arduous development process, including a false start at Hulu before Netflix got involved. The show was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the filming schedule in New Zealand in the summer of 2020. Considering the source material of the show, however, this reportedly fueled the realism on set.

Filming for Season 2 took place in New Zealand as well and was completed between January and May of 2022, according to a report by What's On Netflix. The longer post-production time could indicate that there will be more visual effects in this season, which makes sense as Gus' story intersects more and more with the violent world around him.

The new season will pick up with an unlikely alliance between Gus and Dr. Singh, both of whom are at the mercy of General Abbott. Forced to find a cure by any means necessary, Singh will rely on Gus, who wants to protect the other hybrid children. Meanwhile, at the center of science and governmental authority, Gus will uncover more about his mother and her involvement in "The Great Crumble."

Sweet Tooth Season 2 premieres on Thursday, April 27 on Netflix. Season 1 is streaming now, and the original comic books are available in print and digital formats wherever books are sold.