'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Netflix Release Month Deduced

Mario, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and more could be heading to Netflix in less than a year. As fans count down the days to the animated film's April 2023 theatrical release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's release date window on Netflix is becoming a little clearer, with there now being an estimate as to when the movie could land on the streaming platform.

The upcoming movie, based on the world of Super Mario Bros and from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2023. Fans unable or unwilling to get to their local theater during its theatrical run aren't out of lucky, and it seems they will only have to wait a few months before The Super Mario Bros. Movie moves to Netflix thanks to Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group's multi-year deal, which was extended in July 2021. Under the deal, Netflix gains exclusive access to movies from Illumination and DreamWorks following a four-month streaming window on Peacock. After that four-month window closes, the titles move to Netflix, which will be the movies' exclusive streaming home for 10 months.

With this in mind, its relatively easy to pinpoint a general Netflix streaming window for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Basing the estimate on previous practices, which have seen Illumination and DreamWorks making their way to Peacock 70 days after their theatrical debut, it seems for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive on Peacock sometime in June 2023. Four months later, in October 2023, it seems likely the movie will make the move to exclusive streaming on Netflix, ComicBook.com theorized. However, this release window is all speculative at the moment, as Netflix has yet to confirm the official Netflix debut of the film. So far, the streamer has only revealed the premiere dates of a handful of titles for 2023, including it massive slate of content headed to the streaming library in January 2023.

The upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie marks the first Hollywood Super Mario Bros. movie since the 1993 film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo and also the first theatrically-released animated Super Mario movie since the 1986 Japanese film Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach!. It is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a script by Matthew Fogel. The cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fed Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.