‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Tommy Flanagan Intimidates in First Photo of His ‘Wu Assassins’ Character

Tommy Flanagan sure is living up to his newest role as an international crime boss on Netflix‘s newest show, Wu Assasins. The former Sons of Anarchy actor recently shared a glimpse of what his character, Alec McCullogh, will look like when the series hits the digital streaming service on August 8.

His character is described as, “an international crime boss with a mysterious interest in San Francisco’s Chinatown.”

Fans of Flanagan will remember him for his role as Filip “Chibs” Telford on Sons of Anarchy in which he served as a grizzled member of the motorcycle club. He assumed that position for seven seasons on the FX series. He’ll presumably be taking on that same approach as a tough, gritty character when he steps into his latest role on Wu Assasins.

Flanagan will join a cast that includes Iko Uwais, Katheryn Winnick, Byron Mann and Lewis Tan. Above all else, the show is led up top by John Wirth serving as the series writer. Wirth is known for his work on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies.

The series, which will kick off with ten episodes in its first season, will follow the story of Kai Jin, who will go from a chef in San Francisco’s Chinatown to taking on the honor of being the Wu Assassin as a result of an encounter with a mystical spirit.