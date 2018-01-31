‘Shut Eye’ Canceled After Two Seasons on Hulu

Shut Eye has been canceled after two seasons on Hulu, with series star Jeffrey Donovan announcing the news in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hulu has confirmed the cancellation, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward. — Jeffrey Donovan (@WickedpissaJD) January 30, 2018

The news comes nearly two months after the show’s second season launched on the streaming platform.

Shut Eye starred Donovan as a scammer named Charlie Haverford who ran a chain of fortune-telling storefronts with his wife Linda (KaDee Strickland). After receiving a blow to the head during a hypnosis session, Charlie begins experiencing visions that may or may not be real.

The decision to cancel the show comes as Hulu is refining its selection of scripted offerings in an effort to better compete with rivals Netflix and Amazon. Hulu recently canceled the Hugh Laurie series Chance after two seasons, wrapped up Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project and announced the upcoming final season of comedy Casual.

Fans responded to Donovan’s tweet expressing their dismay.

“Shut eye was a great show. Sorry to see it go,” one wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

“It was a great show, enjoyed watching it,” added a second.

Still, plenty of fans shared that they were looking forward to Donovan’s next project.

“Sooo sad! Great show,” one viewer shared. “Anything new for you coming soon??? Looking forward to seeing you again soon in your next project.”

“Oh no!!” tweeted another. “I liked that show! But I’m always watching for what you are in next!”

Photo Credit: Hulu