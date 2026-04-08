Show About 50 Cent Coming to Hulu

On April 1, 50 Cent made an announcement that his followers for sure thought was an April Fool’s Day joke. Apparently it was not.

The rapper and Power Universe creator teased his social media followers that Hulu was paying $75M for a new doc about the rapper, beating out his current network Starz, as well as Netflix and Apple. Deadline reports understands the Disney-owned streamer has greenlit a new documentary series about him.

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Born Curtis Jackson, the three-part series will detail his story from starting out in Queens, getting shot by nine bullets and becoming one of the most successful rappers in the world, selling more than 30 million records. Since then, he’s become one of the most in-demand and impactful storytellers in film and television.

Per the logline, the “definitive” documentary will “chronicle the evolution of 50 Cent—from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance—exploring how he relentlessly reinvented himself across music, business, and film while redefining the rules of power, influence, and success. Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact.”

50 hit the mainstream music scene with his 2003 album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which featured the single “In Da Club.” He has since created Starz’s Power and its extended universe. He was most recently behind hit Netflix documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The untitled project is directed by Mandon Lovett, who directed Paramount+’s For Khadija: The French Montana Story, Origins of Hip-Hop and Hulu’s Rap Caviar Presents. It is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which produced Rap Caviar Presents, and Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

Patrick Altema, who produced CNN’s Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street and Amazon’s Free Meek, will serve as showrunner. He will exec produce alongside Jackson, Lovett and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, who just left Sony Pictures Television.

It marks the latest music documentary project for Hulu, which is also behind Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story and Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.