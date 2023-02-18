'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Trailer Illuminates a Hopeful Fandom
The full-length trailer for Shadow and Bone Season 2 premiered on Friday, and fans are beside themselves with anticipation. The Netflix original series has been on hiatus for nearly two years now, but it is clearly coming back with a vengeance. With the premiere so close now, the fandom is lighting back up on social media.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 16 on Netflix, and if social media is any indication, lots of fans will be watching. The fantasy series is based on Leigh Bardugo's novels, but it is unique as it remixes two separate series together. It mainly follows the story of Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy, but it also incorporates characters and story elements from her Six of Crows duology. This means that fans of Bardugo's sprawling and diverse "Grishaverse" can all find something to love in this trailer.
Shadow and Bone is set in a fantasy world based on Eastern European cultures, where magic users known as "Grisha" can manipulate some elemental or natural forces. It stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan and military conscript who discovers that she has a mythical, one-of-a-kind Grisha ability to manipulate light itself. In Season 1 she discovered the real significance of being a "Sun Summoner," and in Season 2 it looks like she will need to put that power to use.
The show also stars Archie Renaux as Alina's childhood friend and love interest Mal, Ben Barnes as the deposed Grisha leader General Kirigan – a.k.a. "The Darkling," Daisy Head as Grisha Genya Safin and Zoë Wanamaker as the Grisha tutor Baghra. The Six of Crows characters include Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman). New stars this season include Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar and Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar.
Bardugo's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. In addition to the five that contribute to this TV adaptation, there are two more novels and three companion books, giving fans hope that more streaming content is on the way. In the meantime, Shadow and Bone Season 1 is streaming now and Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 16. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the new trailer.
Wylan
YESSSS I CANT WAIT TO SEE HIM SCREEN IM SO EXCITED THEY CHOSE THE PERFECT CASTING FOR EVEYRTHING !!!— Han Dinh (@BellaTracer77) February 18, 2023
THE SCREAM I SCRUMPT WHEN I SAW WYLAN ASJHFDKADSD #shadowandbone pic.twitter.com/Jg8RCKEeUV— mariana 🍂 (@carryonmari) February 17, 2023
Fans were practically beside themselves at their brief glimpses of Wylan in this trailer. They can hardly wait to see this character portrayed on screen at last.
Combos
Somewhere in the wild, Kaz Brekker and Nikolai Lantsov are begrudgingly bonding over the fact that their best girls are an unstoppable force together. #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/OGisZnKcaK— Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) February 17, 2023
My integrating these two book series into one TV show, Shadow and Bone can employ some character combinations that never worked in the books. Fans are excited to see these new team-ups and where they lead.
Continuity
I think I need to rewatch the season 1 because my brain is confused about what I know from the whole grishaverse books and what happened in season 1 lol— Tiphaine × (@chaneoki) February 17, 2023
Wish I could stop time so I can reread all the books and watch the first season again 😅. So excited!— Jen (@Radix13Lecti) February 17, 2023
At the same time, some fans admitted that they were struggling to keep the continuity straight between the books, the TV show and the changes made in adaptation. Many planned a re-watch or a re-read before March 16.
Crows in Action
THE CROWS!!! #ShadowandBone pic.twitter.com/02fHU9L3uY— 🗡daily kanej 🗡 (@kanejforever) February 17, 2023
me when the show called “shadow and bone” revolves more around the characters from shadow and bone and not the characters from six of crows pic.twitter.com/fUVoKrqfxO— vanesa🩸 (@sapphopatroclus) February 17, 2023
Many fans were most excited by the brief glimpses of the Six of Crows characters in action. In fact, some even joked that they were more interested in those characters than the mainline story.
Acceptance
me enjoying the corny dialogue in shadow and bone season 2 pic.twitter.com/vi9VmoMmsr— mac ✨ (@starlessgold) February 14, 2023
Fans acknowledged that the tone of Shadow and Bone is not as serious as some other fantasy series, yet they embraced it whole-heartedly. Many felt that the genre needed this kind of content just as much as shows like The Rings of Power or House of the Dragon.
Small Sciences
Can shadow and bone season 2 come faster?? Alina using her powers>>> pic.twitter.com/YclFPyPIXS— anasta⁷ 🇬🇷🇩🇪 💙 (@kookiedarklina) February 18, 2023
HER POWER #ShadowAndBone #ShadowAndBoneSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ampNfVvK5o— paulina | #RENEWLOCKWOODANDCO (@lockwoodandco13) February 17, 2023
Fans are eager to see all the new applications of the Grishas' "small sciences" to come in this new season, and the trailer gave a surprising number of sneak peeks in that department.
Romances
MY REASONS TO LIVE#ShadowAndBoneSeason2#ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/JwIuZKqycU— gaby of the emerald sea ⎊ (@darkmyrTallyn) February 17, 2023
HELNIK NATION GET UP pic.twitter.com/MXPoLjV7mu— jess (@helnikswaffles) February 17, 2023
Finally, while the action and the magic may be heating up, some fans are most excited for the romances that will begin to pay off this season. Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 16, 2023 on Netflix.