'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Trailer Illuminates a Hopeful Fandom

The full-length trailer for Shadow and Bone Season 2 premiered on Friday, and fans are beside themselves with anticipation. The Netflix original series has been on hiatus for nearly two years now, but it is clearly coming back with a vengeance. With the premiere so close now, the fandom is lighting back up on social media.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 16 on Netflix, and if social media is any indication, lots of fans will be watching. The fantasy series is based on Leigh Bardugo's novels, but it is unique as it remixes two separate series together. It mainly follows the story of Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy, but it also incorporates characters and story elements from her Six of Crows duology. This means that fans of Bardugo's sprawling and diverse "Grishaverse" can all find something to love in this trailer.

Shadow and Bone is set in a fantasy world based on Eastern European cultures, where magic users known as "Grisha" can manipulate some elemental or natural forces. It stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan and military conscript who discovers that she has a mythical, one-of-a-kind Grisha ability to manipulate light itself. In Season 1 she discovered the real significance of being a "Sun Summoner," and in Season 2 it looks like she will need to put that power to use.

The show also stars Archie Renaux as Alina's childhood friend and love interest Mal, Ben Barnes as the deposed Grisha leader General Kirigan – a.k.a. "The Darkling," Daisy Head as Grisha Genya Safin and Zoë Wanamaker as the Grisha tutor Baghra. The Six of Crows characters include Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman). New stars this season include Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar and Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar.

Bardugo's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. In addition to the five that contribute to this TV adaptation, there are two more novels and three companion books, giving fans hope that more streaming content is on the way. In the meantime, Shadow and Bone Season 1 is streaming now and Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 16. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the new trailer.