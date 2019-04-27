‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Fans ‘Enraged’ Over Netflix Cancellation

After Netflix cancelled the zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet, fans rushed to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment over the sudden decision from the streaming giant.

One fan said she was “enraged” by the decision.

OK SO netflix REALLY canceled #SANTACLARITADIET? REALLY? like, the only show out here that understands feminism? marriage? real estate in california? the need to eliminate dumbass nazis? the perfection of timothy olyphant’s posture & drew barrymore’s chaotic glee? I AM ENRAGED. pic.twitter.com/xFWAi5Gjdd — ≠ roxanna ≠ roxanne ≠ roxy (@roxana_hadadi) April 27, 2019

“So incredibly sad to find out that [Netflix] has canceled [Santa Clarita Diet]. The legitimately isn’t a show on Netflix that I looked forward to seeing more than [Santa Clarita Diet]. The cast is soooooooo good and the writing is phenomenal!” one fan wrote.

“santa clarita diet isn’t a show without problems, but at its best it’s a f—ing masterpiece that knows exactly what it wants to be and succeeds with flying colors. absolutely worth a watch, even though it’s ending unresolved,” another wrote.

I JUST WANT MORE SANTA CLARITA DIET — violet 💫 (@LlGHTSWECHASE) April 27, 2019

The decision came down nearly a month after Season 3 was released on March 29. The decision was seen as surprising, since it stars Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. It was also produced in-house by Netflix, unlike the recently cancelled One Day at a Time and the Marvel shows.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix. To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

The series starred Olyphant and Barrymore as a married couple living in a suburbia filled with zombies. It was created by Victor Fresco and also starred Liv Hewson as Olyphant and Barrymore’s daughter, and Skyler Gisondo and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. Although the show was critically acclaimed, it never broke through at major awards. Fresco did earn a nomination at the 2019 Writers Guild of America Awards for Epsiode Comedy.

“Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience,” Fesco and executive producer Tracy Katsky added.

“Netflix took at chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.”

The series is now available to stream on Netflix.