Rachel Brosnahan Brings ‘The Miranda Obsession’ to Life in Exclusive Audible Clip

The upcoming scripted Audible series The Miranda Obsession dramatizes the bizarre story of Miranda Grosvenor, a woman who called powerful men in New York and Hollywood during the 1980s out of the blue and charmed them. The Miranda Obsession is based on the 1999 Vanity Fair investigation into Grosvenor, who allegedly became close friends with Bob Dylan, Richard Gere, Billy Joel, Robert De Niro, Warren Beatty, Quincy Jones, and other A-listers without ever meeting. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan voices Grosvenor in the series and is captured in a conversation with Josh Groban as Joel in an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com.

In the clip, Grosvenor asks the “Piano Man” singer for advice on meeting music producer Richard Perry, voiced by Milo Ventimiglia in other episodes. “It feels like it could be something real,” Grosvenor tells Joel about a potential relationship with Perry. Joel tells Grosnevor to “tie up” whatever unfinished business she may have. “Whatever you got that’s going to be messy, or that you’re ignoring so that it’s going to get worse, tie it up now,” Joel says. “So whatever you’re getting into with this guy, at the end, however it goes, you can say, ‘I did my best.’”

In 1999 Vanity Fair published “The Miranda Obsession,” which revealed Grosvenor was really Whitney Walton, a Baton Rouge social worker who made stars from all forms of entertainment fall in love with her without ever meeting her in person. Jones and Perry allegedly proposed marriage to her, while Joel reportedly wrote songs and planned a musical about her. Walton died in February 2016 at 74.

The Miranda Obsession features an all-star cast to bring the conversations Grosnevor had to life. John Benjamin Hickey voices Buck Henry, while Morgan Spector voices Paul Schrader. Harry Lloyd voices Brian McNally. The series is produced by Vice Studios and Wingate Media for Amazon’s Audible. Jen Silverman (Tales of the City) wrote the script and Tyne Rafaeli directed it. Brosnahan is an executive producer through her company Scrap Paper Pictures. The first episode will be released on April 28.

Brosnahan is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Midge Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show’s fourth season was released in February and March on Prime Video, which renewed it for a fifth and final season. The Miranda Obsession is Brosnahan’s first project for Audible.

