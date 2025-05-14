Pluto TV Adds 5 ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Ahead of ‘Final Reckoning’ Premiere

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to… watch the first five Mission: Impossible movies on Pluto TV?

Indeed, the free, ad-supported service is temporarily the streaming home of IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and friends.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of the series’ eighth and final movie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which is set to hit theaters next week. If you watch one a day, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the best American action franchise before it ends.

As for the sixth movie and series best, Fallout, and the seventh movie, Dead Reckoning, both of those are available to stream on Paramount+.

Scroll down for descriptions and trailers of the first five M:I flicks.

Mission: Impossible

Official Synopsis: “Ethan Hunt, a secret agent, is framed for the deaths of his espionage team and attempts to flee government assassins after him. He races against the clock in order to discover the truth.”

Mission: Impossible 2

Official Synopsis: “The world’s greatest spy, Ethan Hunt, returns and partners up with the beautiful Nyah Hall to stop renegade agent Sean Ambrose from releasing a new kind of terror on an unsuspecting world.”

Mission: Impossible 3

Official Synopsis: “Ethan Hunt hurdles into spectacular new adventures from Rome to Shanghai as he races to rescue a captured agent and stop Davian from eliminating his next target, Ethan’s wife.”

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Official Synopsis: “Agent Ethan Hunt and his elite team go underground after a bombing implicates them as terrorists. While trying to clear their name, the team uncovers a plot to start a nuclear war.”

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Official Synopsis: “Ethan and team take on their most impossible mission yet, eradicating the Syndicate – an International rogue organization as highly skilled as they are, committed to destroying the IMF.”