Here Are All the Places People Are Binge-Watching Netflix

We will watch it on a plane. We will watch it on a train. We will watch it in the dark. We will watch it in the park. That’s right, according to new data, people will watch their favorite shows and movies just about anywhere thanks to the rise in mobile viewing.

A study released Tuesday from Netflix revealed that 67 percent of people globally, or two out of every three people worldwide, have their eyes glued to the screens of their mobile devices while out in public, Quartz reports. The survey, which the streaming service commissioned of 37,000 adults worldwide, was conducted between late August and early September.

So where exactly are people doing their streaming? It turns out that the workplace isn’t just a place to do work, unless you count the ever challenging feat of finishing the newest season of a show before your friend work. According to the survey, 26 percent of respondents admitted to bingeing shows and movies while at the desk.

Commuting is another popular time for people to stream. One in five people can be caught bingeing a show or movie while on the bus. A whopping 44 percent of respondents are doing their viewing while on a plane.

Perhaps most disturbing is the fact that seven percent of bingers worldwide admitted to doing their bingeing in public restrooms. It’s a relatively small number in the scope of things, but that’s still a lot of people doing their bingeing while doing their business.

With over 109 million Netflix subscribers and 2.4 billion smartphone users worldwide, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that more people are doing their bingeing on the go. Let’s just hope that the trend of bingeing going public doesn’t lead to more shows being spoiled.