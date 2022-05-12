'Percy Jackson' Author Slams Backlash Over Annabeth Disney+ Casting

✖

Rick Riordan, the author of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is speaking out against racist backlash from fans upset with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation. After Chases' casting was confirmed on May 5, some fans of the book series slammed the casting for not visually aligning with the books, in which Riordan described Annabeth as white, with Jeffries later announcing in an Instagram live that her TikTok account was now gone due to the bullying. On Tuesday, the young adult novelist addressed the ordeal, telling fans that the "bullying" and harassment of Jeffries "need to stop. Now."

In a blog post directed "specifically for those who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase," Rioridan began by acknowledging and commending those fans who met Jeffries' casting with a "positive and joyous." He noted that the young actress "brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth's strength," adding that "she will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be." However, while the response has been "overwhelmingly positive," Riordan acknowledged that a small portion of the fandom has reacted negatively.

"If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame," he wrote. "Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong. As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now."

Addressing the casting for the show, Riordan reminded fans, "I was quite clear a year ago, when we announced our first open casting, that we would be following Disney's company policy on nondiscrimination," adding that "as the author, that I was looking for the best actors to inhabit and bring to life the personalities of these characters, and that physical appearance was secondary for me." Riordan, however, said some fans of the books "are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white," adding, "Friends, that is racism."

"The core message of Percy Jackson has always been that difference is strength. There is power in plurality. The things that distinguish us from one another are often our marks of individual greatness," he shared. "You should never judge someone by how well they fit your preconceived notions. That neurodivergent kid who has failed out of six schools, for instance, may well be the son of Poseidon. Anyone can be a hero."

Jeffries is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series alongside Ayran Simhadri as Grover Underwood and Walker Scobell, who is playing the title role. The series is based on Riordan's books, which tell the story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Along with Annabeth and Grover, he sets out on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. A premiere date for the series has not been announced.