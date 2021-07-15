✖

Ozark fans will know the Missouri Belle well. In Season 3 of the Netflix show, the Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrd (Laura Linney) have successfully laundered their cartel money into a riverboat casino operation. With the help of Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), the family's operation is popular and has loads of cash blowing through it, despite some hiccups throughout the season.

What fans might not know, though, is that you can go and see the Missouri Belle in real life, albeit with some caveats. While the show takes place in the Ozark Mountains in Missouri, Netflix actually produces the show in Georgia. Furthermore, the Missouri Belle can be spotted by passersby, but it's not an actual riverboat casino.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun (@nccbdguy)

The actual boat and entrance for the Missouri Belle is located in Stone Mountain, Georgia, as Atlas of Wonders and The TV Traveler point out. The address is 1000 Robert E Lee Boulevard Confederate Hall, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 30083; but note that the location houses a business when Ozark is not filming. That business is Atlanta Adventure Tours, which coordinates bike tours of Stone Mountain Park.

You can also pass by the location via the water. As shown in the photo above, those out on Stone Mountain Lake can see the riverboat casino in full set dressing (at least as of June 17). To stress it again, those signs are simply set dressing; there is not an actual Missouri Belle casino operating inside the vessel, so don't trespass. Interior scenes are presumably filmed elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil (@philip.clinard)

Those Ozark fans unable to travel to Stone Georgia can, of course, enjoy photos like the ones above, as well as those that pop up on Reddit regularly. You can also check out the ariel view of the boat on Google Maps.

Ozark Season 4 does not have a release date just yet, but it is currently filming. It will be the show's last season. Seasons 1-3, totaling 30 episodes, are currently streaming on Netflix.