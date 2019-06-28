‘Orange Is the New Black’ Follow-Up ‘Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Casts Its First Two Leads

Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan‘s next Netflix series is in the works, and it has one wacky title. Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters will star Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini. The comedy will still be filmed in Atlanta, even though Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said he would “rethink” filming projects there after the state passed a controversial “heartbeat” anti-abortion bill.

Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by American Princess‘ Kathleen Jordan and counts Kohan and Tara Herrmann as executive producers. Kohan, who developed Orange is the New Black for television and is an executive producer on GLOW, has an overall deal with the streaming service. Kohan is also an executive producer on American Princess, which airs on Lifetime.

“After spending the last seven years in prison, we were ready to break free and have some serious fun,” Kohan said in a statement, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “Kathleen [Jordan] provided a world we were excited to jump into and shake our hips around.”

“We’re not here to judge, y’all. We’re here to embrace the nuance,” Jordan and showrunner Robert Sudduth added. “This show is really about two young women trying to live their lives by their own rules, haters be damned. We can’t wait for the world to meet Sterling and Blair. And as for the title, ‘Sex Positive Teenage Bounty Hunters’ didn’t have the same ring.”

Fellini (The Gifted) and Phillips (Supernatural) will star as twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley, who team up with a bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison) to track down bail-skipping villains while still going through teenage growing pains.

Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters will be filmed in Atlanta, where Jordan is from. According to Deadline, producers said they will donate to The Autonomy Fund, a group of non-profit organizations that support women’s rights to choose.

Georgia passed its “heartbeat bill” earlier this year. It outlaws most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law will go into effect next year.

In May, Sarandos said Netflix would “rethink” filming in Atlanta.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said at the time. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Orange is the New Black‘s seventh and final season debuts on Friday, July 26 on Netflix. The first full trailer for the season was released earlier this season.

GLOW, which was created by OITNB writer Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, will return for a third season on Netflix Friday, Aug. 9.

Photo credits: Instagram/Maddie Phillips; FOX via Getty Images