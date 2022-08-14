New Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Returns

Never Have I Ever, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, is back for another season, with Deacon Phillipe, son of former acting powerhouse couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Never Have I Ever follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student grieving the death of her father while navigating adolescence. The role is considered to be the 18-year-old's breakout role. The new season was released on the streaming platform on Aug. 12. Philippe plays the role of Parker.

Kaling recently gushed about the young star in an interview, noting he's just as talented and cool as his mom. Working with him has been a pleasure for the creative. "He's so funny, so talented," she told Extra. He's obviously, like, very handsome, and we had a great time with him on set, and he is like his mom where after he wrapped, he sent me a handwritten note, thanking me for being on set. You could just tell Reese is his mom. You're just like, 'Oh, you're a good person. I can't imagine anyone saying a bad thing about you. You're one of those.'"

And Kaling is also currently writing the third installment of Legally Blonde, with Phillipe's mom reprising her role as the iconic character Elle Woods. Much about the movie has been kept under wraps, but Kaling has made it clear she wants to make working on the project a family affair, explaining to Extra that she wants to cast Phillipe's sister Ava in the film.

"Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said. Ava hasn't commented, but both children share a striking resemblance to their famous parents.