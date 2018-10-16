New Netflix Original Content Coming in October

Netflix is planning to double down on its original content over the next few years, and the 60 new original titles coming to the streaming library in October are offering a promising start.

Along with new titles coming just in time for Halloween, like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of ways to occupy their time with the October additions of the second season of the streaming giant’s Making a Murderer and plenty of additions for the little ones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original set to be added to the streaming library in October.

Coming 10/1 – 10/5

Joe Rogan: Strange Times – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Comedian Joe Rogan takes on sexual politics, American politics, pro wrestling and vegans in a new stand-up special shot in Boston.”

Available Oct. 1.



MeatEater: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Steven Rinella returns for more hunting and cooking expeditions in rugged locales with friends that include the likes of comedian Joe Rogan.”

Available Oct. 1.



Creeped Out – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This kids anthology series features spine-shivering tales of sinister neighbors, creepy ghouls, technology out of control and more.”

Available Oct. 4.



Big Mouth: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Carnal urges and teen angst abound as Nick, Andrew and friends pursue new crushes, tangle with the Shame Wizard and sample pot for the first time.”

Available Oct. 5.



Dancing Queen – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Yes, he owns a successful dance studio. But Justin Johnson also slays onstage as drag superstar Alyssa Edwards. It’s a fierce, full and fabulous life.”

Available Oct. 5.



Élite – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When three working class kids enroll in the most exclusive school in Spain, the clash between the wealthy and the poor students leads to tragedy.”

Available Oct. 5.



Empire Games – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Interviews with scholars and dramatic reenactments bring to life the origins and history-making achievements of the world’s greatest ancient empires.”

Available Oct. 5.



Little Things: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“More fun ensues as Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship progresses amid conversations about their future and visits from family and friends.”

Available Oct. 5.

Coming 10/6 – 10/9

Malevolent – NETFLIX FILM

“A brother-sister team who fake paranormal encounters for cash get more than they bargained for when a job at a haunted estate turns very, very real.”

Available Oct. 5.



Private Life – NETFLIX FILM

“A couple coping with infertility struggles to keep their marriage afloat as they navigate the world of assisted reproduction and adoption.”

Available Oct. 5.



Super Monsters Save Halloween – NETFLIX FILM

“It’s Halloween, and the Super Monsters are ready to celebrate – with candy, costumes and music to get you in the mood!”

Available Oct. 5.



Super Monsters: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With curious new student Spike in the mix, the Super Monsters use their powers to solve problems – and conquer their fears about growing up.”

Available Oct. 5.



The Rise of Phoenixes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)

“When a secret from the past rears its head, a respected court scholar must choose between avenging her family and staying true to the prince she loves.”

Available Oct. 5.



YG Future Strategy Office – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“K-pop star Seungri, BIGBANG’s youngest member, tries to lead a team of bumbling staff at YG’s Future Strategy Office in this mockumentary sitcom.”

Available Oct. 5.



Mo Amer: The Vagabond – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Arab-American comedian Mo Amer brings his worldly experiences to his debut Netflix Original stand-up special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, Amer enlightens audiences about the truths of his first hand experiences as a refugee. From the American immigration policy and touring internationally without a passport to the time he went viral for sitting next to Eric Trump on a flight, this is Amer like you have never seen before.”

Available Oct. 8.



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“As Noah juggles his love triangle with Mayu and Yui, Shohei plans to confess to Seina – but Terrace House’s repeat member might have other options.”

Available Oct. 9.

Coming 10/10 – 10/12

22 July – NETFLIX FILM

“After a pair of shocking attacks in Norway, survivors – and the country – rally for healing and justice. Based on true events.”

Available Oct. 10.



Pacto de Sangue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“An ambitious TV reporter uses risky and ethically questionable methods to report on gang wars and police corruption in the Amazon port of Belém, Brazil.”

Available Oct. 10.



Salt Fat Acid Heat – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat brings her culinary manifesto of simple food rooted in tradition to the screen in a new cooking series.”

Available Oct. 11.



Apostle – NETFLIX FILM

“In this thriller, a man travels to a remote island in search of his missing sister, who was kidnapped by a murderous religious cult.”

Available Oct. 12.



Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil – NETFLIX FILM

“A solitary blacksmith is locked in a vicious rivalry with the devil until a little girl appears in their lives by chance.”

Available Oct. 12.



Feminists: What Were They Thinking? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Revisiting 1970s photos of women that captured a feminist awakening, this film explores those women’s lives and examines the continued need for change.”

Available Oct. 12.



FightWorld – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Actor and martial artist Frank Grillo explores and experiences the diverse fighting techniques found in cultures around the world.”

Available Oct. 12.

Coming 10/12 – 10/15

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In 1976, reggae icon Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt as rival political groups battled in Jamaica. But who exactly was responsible?”

Available Oct. 12.



Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tarzan and Jane embark on a heroic adventure in the Brazilian rainforest, rescuing animals from an evil scheme and uncovering an ancient secret.”

Available Oct. 12.



The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“There’s a new threat to baby popularity: old people. But a revolutionary “stinkless” serum could give Baby Corp a competitive advantage.”

Available Oct. 12.



The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.”

Available Oct. 12.



The Haunting of Hill House – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.”

Available Oct. 12.



The Kindergarten Teacher – NETFLIX FILM

“A devoted teacher takes interest in a young student’s creative potential after hearing his poetry. But she soon crosses the line into obsession.”

Available Oct. 12.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.”

Available Oct. 15.

Coming 10/16 – 10/19

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Ron “Tater Salad” White dishes out his signature brand of cynicism, riffing on sex, celebrity and the sinister habits of wild geese.”

Available Oct. 16.



Accidentally in Love – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A popular singer decides to go back to school, becoming the center of attention there, and meets an ordinary female student with a dual personality.”

Available Oct. 19.



Ask the Doctor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“From exercise to infertility to sleep, a team of doctors share expert advice, bust medical myths and test the latest treatments.”

Available Oct. 19.



Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In this comedy series, teenage Zed and his pals face one ridiculous, hilarious predicament after another in their last weekend before high school.”

Available Oct. 19.



Derren Brown: Sacrifice – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Illusionist Derren Brown concocts a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.”

Available Oct. 19.



Distrito salvaje – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A former guerrilla soldier tries to reintegrate into Colombian society and finds himself taking part in an entirely new kind of war.”

Available Oct. 19.



Gnome Alone – NETFLIX FILM

“A high-schooler teams up with living garden gnomes to stop tiny creatures from another world who want to eat everything in sight.”

Available Oct. 19.



Haunted – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.”

Available Oct. 19.

Coming 10/19

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Shad Kabango traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in New York, the South and Oakland, California, in the ’80s and ’90s.”

Available Oct. 19.



Illang: The Wolf Brigade – NETFLIX FILM

“In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas.”

Available Oct. 19.



Larva Island – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Stranded on a tropical island, two goofy larva buddies find slapstick fun in everything from discovering food to meeting new animal friends.”

Available Oct. 19.



Making a Murderer: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With a national profile and new support after the release of Making a Murderer, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey continue to fight for exoneration.”

Available Oct. 19.



Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With Wilson Fisk out of prison and back to corrupting Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock must rise from the ashes.”

Available Oct. 19.



The Night Comes For Us – NETFLIX FILM

“After sparing a girl’s life during a massacre, an elite Triad assassin is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters.”

Available Oct. 19.



Wanderlust – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wanderlust looks at how we build and maintain happy relationships and asks whether lifelong monogamy is possible – or even desirable. Toni Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark alive with her husband after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.”

Available Oct. 19.

Coming 10/21 – 10/26

Robozuna – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A boy and his homemade robot attempt to free their oppressed nation from an evil empire and its robot centurions in this exciting animated series.”

Available Oct. 21.



ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Adam Sandler takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.”

Available Oct. 23.



Bodyguard – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in.”

Available Oct. 24.



Been So Long – NETFLIX FILM

“A single mother in London’s Camden Town hears music when she meets a handsome stranger with a past. But she’s not sure she’s ready to open her heart.”

Available Oct. 26.



Castlevania: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“As Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity’s stain, an unlikely trio of heroes dares to stand in their way.”

Available Oct. 26.



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.”

Available Oct. 26.



Dovlatov – NETFLIX FILM

“An intimate portrait that captures six days in the life of influential Russian dissident writer Sergei Dovlatov.”

Available Oct. 26.



Jefe – NETFLIX FILM

“The story of a boss that everyone hates: some kiss up to him; nobody tells him the truth. He’s the successful entrepreneur about to fall off the cliff.”

Available Oct. 26.

Coming 10/26 – 10/31

Shirkers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When she recovers stolen film of a movie she shot 25 years ago, novelist Sandi Tan revisits her time with the enigmatic man who swiped the footage.”

Available Oct. 26.



Terrorism Close Calls – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Law enforcement officials look back on attempted terrorist attacks that were thwarted in the nick of time.”

Available Oct. 26.



Girl from Nowhere – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A mysterious, clever girl named Nanno transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.”

Available Oct. 27.



Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

“In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Available Oct. 28.



Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Having finally reached the seventh floor, Hakuno clings to the hope that he can somehow fix this defective war. But time is running out.”

Available Oct. 30.



The Degenerates – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A series of no-holds-barred comedy from the likes of rising comics like Big Jay Oakerson, Joey Diaz, Liza Treyger, Yamaneika Saunders, Christina P. and Brad Williams.”

Available Oct. 30.



GUN CITY – NETFLIX FILM

“Set in Barcelona in 1921, a double agent infiltrates the local mafia to find out who is selling weapons and explosives to anarchist groups.”

Available Oct. 31.