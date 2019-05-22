New Netflix Original Content Coming in June

Summer is fast approaching, and Netflix is preparing for the heat with brand new Netflix originals set to be added throughout the month of June.

Beginning on June 1, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of 57 new Netflix original series and films for subscribers to binge when they need a break from the heat. Among the new additions set to be added, which join a round of other titles headed to the streamer next month, is the return of one German-language sci-fi thriller as well as the sophomore run of a true crime docuseries exploring false confessions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original set to be added to the streaming library in June, and don’t forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming 6/1 – 6/6

Arthdal Chronicles – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society.

Available 6/1.



Oh, Ramona! – NETFLIX FILM

Awkward 16-year-old Andrei is infatuated with his alluring but aloof schoolmate Ramona – until he meets stunning hotel clerk Anemona while on vacation.

Available 6/1.



Malibu Rescue: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

On the heels of Junior Rescue training, Team Flounder returns to brave the beach in a series of thrilling saves and lighthearted laughs.

Available 6/3.



Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With more than 2 billion views across her YouTube channels, Colleen Ballinger has become an international sensation with her hilarious alter-ego Miranda Sings. Filmed in front of a packed house of “Mirfandas,” Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome launches globally on Tuesday, June 4. While Colleen reads snippets of her diary and sings through some of the weird comments she receives, the next ‘Virgin Mary’ Miranda blesses the audience with her combination of acting, singing, dancing, modeling, and magic.

Available 6/4.



Black Mirror: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/5.



Alles ist gut – NETFLIX FILM

A woman sexually assaulted by her new boss’s brother-in-law tries to move on as if nothing happened, but the night weighs heavily on her mind and body.

Available 6/6.

Coming 6/7

3%: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Michele creates an idyllic Inland sanctuary that’s open to all, but when a crisis hits, she’s forced to design a selection process of her own.

Available 6/7.



The Black Godfather – NETFLIX FILM

An expansive look at the exceptional life and legacy of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential dealmakers in music, entertainment, and politics over the last 60 years.

Available 6/7.



The Chef Show – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. From sharing a meal with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, to smoking brisket in Texas with world-renowned pitmaster Aaron Franklin, to honoring the legendary food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles – Favreau and Choi embrace their passion for food, but more importantly their love for bringing people together over a delicious meal. The Chef Show is Executive Produced and directed by Jon Favreau. Roy Choi and Annie Johnson also serve as Executive Producers.

Available 6/7.



Designated Survivor: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The gloves come off as Kirkman launches his election campaign amidst ethical quandaries, international incidents and a new terrorism threat at home.

Available 6/7.

Coming 6/7

Elisa & Marcela – NETFLIX FILM

In 1901 in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopts a male identity in order to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas. Based on true events.

Available 6/7.



I Am Mother – NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of humanity’s extinction, a teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate the earth. But their unique bond is threatened when an inexplicable stranger arrives with alarming news.

Available 6/7.



Pachamama – NETFLIX FAMILY

When a sacred statue is taken from his Andean village, a spirited boy who dreams of becoming a shaman goes on a brave mission to get it back.

Available 6/7.



Rock My Heart – NETFLIX FILM

A thrill-seeking teenage girl with a heart defect bonds with a rowdy black stallion and fights to ride in a race despite her life-threatening illness.

Available 6/7.



Super Monsters Monster Pets – NETFLIX FAMILY

For big fun, think small! Join the Super Monsters and their adorable new Monster Pets for a series of short and silly animated adventures.

Available 6/7.



Tales of the City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Returning to San Francisco after a long absence, Mary Ann Singleton reunites with the colorful community of LGBTQ characters at 28 Barbary Lane.

Available 6/7.

Coming 6/12 – 6/13

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Witness the Blaisdell Arena explode with laughter when Jo Koy takes the stage. Returning for his second Netflix special, Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot, be prepared to witness a dazzling display of hula dancing and an arsenal of self-deprecating humor. Koy is fired up to educate the masses on how to raise a millennial, the intricacies of Filipino traditions, and more!

Available 6/12.



Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – NETFLIX FILM

In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention.

Available 6/12.



The 3rd Eye 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Working in an orphanage, Alia meets teen Nadia, who says she hears a strange voice in the walls. When they try to find the source, things go very wrong.

Available 6/13.



Jinn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a school trip to Petra turns deadly, some students suspect supernatural forces are to blame. Back home, a mysterious boy appears before Mira.

Available 6/13.



Kakegurui xx – NETFLIX ANIME

Kirari dissolves the student board and proposes a school-wide gambling battle royal, ushering in a new era of chaos and competition for her seat.

Available 6/13.

Coming 6/14

Aggretsuko: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

From her mother meddling in her personal affairs to a nightmarish new coworker, Retsuko’s still got a lot to rage about in her karaoke sessions.

Available 6/14.



The Alcàsser Murders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An analytical examination of the investigation into the 1992 murders of three teens from Alcàsser, Spain, a case that profoundly affected the nation.

Available 6/14.



Awake: The Million Dollar Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless for 24 hours, contestants in this comedy game show stumble through challenges both eccentric and mundane for a chance at a $1 million prize.

Available 6/14.



Charité at War – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

During World War II, the patients and staff at Berlin’s Charité hospital grapple with Nazis, eugenics and euthanasia.

Available 6/14.



Cinderella Pop – NETFLIX FILM

Distressed by her parents’ divorce, Cíntia Dorella does not believe in love anymore until she meets and falls in love with singer-songwriter Freddy Prince.

Available 6/14.



Leila – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leila, from writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, tells the story of Shalini, a free-thinking woman in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. Set in the near future, this inventive, boundary-breaking story centres around longing, faith and loss.

Available 6/14.



Life Overtakes Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the grip of trauma, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden withdraw from life’s uncertainties into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

Available 6/14.



Murder Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

When a NYC cop finally takes his wife on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.

Available 6/14.



Unité 42 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A widowed cop tapped to lead a special cyber crimes unit teams up with a former hacker to hunt down tech-savvy criminals who are terrorizing Belgium.

Available 6/14.

Coming 6/17 – 6/20

The Missing: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Julien Baptiste is looking for a missing prostitute in Amsterdam. He digs into the criminal underworld of the red-light district and exposes a complex web of deception and lies.

Available 6/17.



Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Critically acclaimed comedian, Adam Devine, knows that growing up sucks and is here to tell you why. Filmed in front of a packed house at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, Devine’s new Netflix comedy special will give a comedic take on the worst parts of growing up including puberty, parental judgment, and almost dying on your 21st birthday.

Available 6/18.



Beats – NETFLIX FILM

A reclusive teenage musical prodigy forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard. United by their mutual love of hip hop, they confront the demons of their past and try to break into Chicago’s music scene.

Available 6/19.



The Edge of Democracy – NETFLIX FILM

A cautionary tale for these times of democracy in crisis – the personal and political fuse to explore one of the most dramatic periods in Brazilian history. Combining unprecedented access to leaders past and present, including Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula da Silva, with accounts of her own family’s complex political and industrial past, filmmaker Petra Costa (ELENA) witnesses their rise and fall and the tragically polarized nation that remains.

Available 6/19.



Le Chant du Loup – NETFLIX FILM

With nuclear war looming, a military expert in underwater acoustics strives to prove things aren’t as they seem – or sound – using only his ears.

Available 6/20.

Coming 6/21

Ad Vitam – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In an age of medical technology that allows humans to live forever young, a cop and a rebellious 20-something investigate a mass suicide of seven teens.

Available 6/21.



Bolívar – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This dramatization depicts the life – and loves – of Venezuelan leader Simón Bolívar, who helped several countries gain independence from Spain.

Available 6/21.



The Casketeers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Francis and Scottie reveal their weight loss. The Tipenes’ funeral home – and family – expands. The staff prepare funerals for the old and young.

Available 6/21.



The Confession Tapes: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

They confessed to horrible crimes they claim they never really committed. But why? Four more stories tackle the tricky question.

Available 6/21.



Dark: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the date for the apocalyptic Last Cycle approaches, Winden’s families discover that they play a critical role in the fate of their world.

Available 6/21.



Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A year after Madison Juvenile closed, a new group of girls at LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility navigate the challenges of teen life behind bars.

Available 6/21.



GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mía tries to discover the truth about her father while also finding success with her singing career. Jealous Lupe’s antics threaten her friendships.

Available 6/21.



Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil – NETFLIX FILM

Tension plays the third wheel in this portrait of a couple whose caustic, at times jarring, interactions strain their relationship over a Mumbai evening.

Available 6/21.



La misma sangre – NETFLIX FILM

The strong family Santiago and Carla have built is challenged when Carla´s mother appears dead after an accident and Santiago suspects that his father-in-law is to blame.

Available 6/21.



Mr. Iglesias – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias stars in this series as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfit kids.

Available 6/21.

Coming 6/24 – 6/28

Forest of Piano: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

After the first stage of the Chopin competition, Kai and Shuhei prepare for the next round while confronting their own reasons for playing music.

Available 6/24.



Mike Epps: Only One Mike – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian and actor Mike Epps is appropriately inappropriate in his no-holds-barred Netflix stand-up special, Mike Epps: Only One Mike. Filmed at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC, the one-hour special reminds us why Epps is a one-of-a-kind comedian as he reflects on the gift (and curse) of raising four daughters, overcoming childhood dyslexia and the mysterious infinite wisdom of old people. Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morell, and Jordan Barrow executive produced along with Naptown’s Mike Epps, Thomas Cobb, Niles Kirchner, Kyra Robinson and Royale Watkins. Directed by Kevin Bray.

Available 6/25.



Answer for Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A righteous fallen angel must work and live with a rating-obsessed reporter to investigate crimes in a highly competitive office environment.

Available 6/27.



7SEEDS – NETFLIX ANIME

A shy girl named Natsu learns that she’s part of a group chosen to ensure the survival of humanity. Together, they have to survive on a changed Earth.

Available 6/28.



Dope: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Around the world, from Los Angeles to Rotterdam, the war on drugs rages on as users and addicts remain caught in the middle.

Available 6/28.



Exhibit A – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This true crime series shows how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools and techniques such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA.

Available 6/28.



Instant Hotel: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four new pairs of home hoteliers check in and check out each other’s properties as they compete for the title of Australia’s best vacation rental.

Available 6/28.



Motown Magic: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

A second season of magic and music following Ben and his friends Angie and Mickey as they discover that creativity can bring vibrancy to their city and important life lessons.

Available 6/28.



Paquita Salas: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paquita experiences a life-changing evening with Macarena García, and later learns about social media. A reinvented Magüi takes control of her life.

Available 6/28.



The Chosen One – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three young doctors sent to a remote village in Pantanal to vaccinate residents find themselves trapped in an isolated community shrouded in secrets.

Available 6/28.

Coming Soon

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Available: TBD



Trinkets – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie — the grieving misfit, Moe — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha — the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Available: TBD