HUNTR/X is back in Netflix top 5.

No, there’s not a new Kpop Demon Hunters movie yet. The 2025 animated hit is just still racking up watch-time on Netflix, eight months after its premiere.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday (Feb. 18, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

6. Homefront

Official Synopsis: “Widowed ex-DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) retires to a quiet Southern town with his 10-year-old daughter and discovers that the idyllic setting is riddled with drugs and violence. When a riveting chain of events forces him to face off with psychotic local drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco), Broker must retaliate using the fearsome skills he hoped to keep in his past.”

5. The Black Phone

Official Synopsis: “Finney, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. A Father’s Miracle

Official Synopsis: “A devoted father is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence before he’s sentenced to death?”

2. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Official Synopsis: “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.”

1. Joe’s College Road Trip

Official Synopsis: “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”