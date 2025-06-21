We didn’t expect much change from our previous look at the Netflix movie chart, but a new No.1 movie has debuted. An animated flick has just leapfrogged every film on the service to take the top spot.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (June 21, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

6. The Last Witch Hunter

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a powerful coven aims to unleash a deadly plague on New York, an immortal witch hunter, a priest and a young witch must thwart the lethal plan.”

5. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.”

4. Straw

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

3. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Play video

Official Synopsis: “On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld: what would have been the best night of the festival-goers lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead. The Astroworld Tragedy takes an exclusive look at that night, told from the perspective of the survivors, paramedics, and security staff that were at the center of this catastrophe.”

2. Plane

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island, a determined pilot fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia.”

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”