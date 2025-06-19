Vin Diesel fans are in for a treat with the lasted Netflix movie drop. One of the actor’s forgotten action flicks is now in the top five, joining some recent hit documentaries and Gerard Butler’s Plane.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 15, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Last Witch Hunter

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a powerful coven aims to unleash a deadly plague on New York, an immortal witch hunter, a priest and a young witch must thwart the lethal plan.”

4. Straw

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

3. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.”

2. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Play video

Official Synopsis: “On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld: what would have been the best night of the festival-goers lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead. The Astroworld Tragedy takes an exclusive look at that night, told from the perspective of the survivors, paramedics, and security staff that were at the center of this catastrophe.”

1. Plane

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island, a determined pilot fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia.”