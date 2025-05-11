A totally refreshed Netflix movie chart is ready for subscribers. There are some new Originals (like Vince Vaughn’s Nonnas) and some licensed hits (like recent horror flick Heart Eyes) that will give Netflix watchers something new to enjoy.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 11, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Heart Eyes

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a killer who targets romantic partners every Valentine’s Day mistakes them as a couple, co-workers Ally and Jay have a deadly date with destiny.”

4. Bad Influence

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A young man with a dark past gets a chance to start over when he’s hired to protect a wealthy teen — until their forbidden love gets in the way.”

3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Decades after summoning Beetlejuice by saying his name three times, Lydia Deetz needs the demonic trickster’s help to save her teenage daughter.”

2. A Deadly American Marriage

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.”

1. Nonnas

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”