Despite a hot start, The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, has already slipped from the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the U.S. It’s being one-upped by some licensed titles, as well as a new Netflix documentary about a tornado.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Electric State

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.”

4. Kraven the Hunter

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Following a near-death experience, the son of a crime lord transforms into an animalistic vigilante who delights in hunting the world’s worst villains.”

3. Despicable Me 4

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

2. The Twister: Caught in the Storm

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. With pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.”

1. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Big Nick (Gerard Butler) goes rogue to hunt down master thief Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) in a high-stakes European diamond heist.”