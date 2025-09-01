It is Labor Day in the U.S., so that means a lot of people are enjoying their days off by watching Netflix movies.

Whether they’re finally watching Kpop Demon Hunters or catching up on the Transformers franchise, Netflix is giving people loads of options.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Official Synopsis: “Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction known as the Maximals. With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.”

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. The Thursday Murder Club

Official Synopsis: “Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

1. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Official Synopsis: “A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.”